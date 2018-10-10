DeLauro visits flu shot clinic following new $140 million bill
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro visited the New Haven Health Department's flu shot clinic Wednesday afternoon to raise awareness of the upcoming flu season, to encourage people to get their flu shots and to discuss the funding she helped secure.
DeLauro advocated for the $140 million bill that was passed for flu vaccine research and development funding.
Related Content: It may only be October, but there's a flu alert
This bill comes after the deadliest flu season on record since 1976.
In Connecticut, there were 154 deaths, 3,490 hospitalizations and more than 12,000 laboratory-confirmed cases.
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 900,000 people were hospitalized and 80,000 people died due to flu-related illnesses.
Previous
Deputy Chief of Staff to New Haven...
Next
Guilford police warn of recent scam...
More Stories
-
- Meriden firefighter calls for mayday during Tuesday night fire
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida with 155 mph winds
- Study: Cutting down on screen time can lead to better brain function in children
- Deputy Chief of Staff to New Haven mayor abruptly retires
- The Rock to start in Netflix original film
- DeLauro visits flu shot clinic following new $140 million bill
- Gunn, fired from 'Guardians,' to write new 'Suicide Squad'
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Americares deploys response team for Hurricane Michael
Americares sent out an emergency relief team to Florida today, as Hurricane Michael officially made its landfall.Read More »
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida with 155 mph winds
- Watch: Couple marries on the beach before Hurricane Michael
- Hurricane Michael now Cat. 4 with 150 mph winds, monster storm taking aim at Panhandle
- WATCH LIVE: Continuing Coverage of Hurricane Michael
- Video: Hurricane Michael conditions across the coast
- Live Cams: Tracking Hurricane Michael
- Major Hurricane Michael bearing down on Florida Panhandle
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Americares deploys response team for Hurricane Michael
Americares sent out an emergency relief team to Florida today, as Hurricane...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Meriden firefighter calls for mayday during Tuesday night fire
A firefighter called for mayday while battling a fire in Meriden.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Deputy Chief of Staff to New Haven mayor abruptly retires
Patricia "Pattie" Lawlor, the deputy chief of staff to New Haven Mayor Toni...Read More »
-
DeLauro visits flu shot clinic following new $140 million bill
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro visited the New Haven Health Department's flu shot...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Guilford police warn of recent scam targeting grandparents
Grandparents in Guilford are being victimized by a recent scam going around...Read More »
Video Center
-
Planet Fitness talks about October Promotion
We are joined by Mike Katz, Planet Fitness Owner to tell you about their October Promotion.Read More »
-
Actress Sophie Grace tells us about her role in Terror in the Woods
The star of "Terror in the Woods" Sophie Grace talks about her new Lifetime movie.Read More »
-
Today's Dish: Taylor Swift Rules at the American Music Awards
The American Music Awards were held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.Read More »