DeLauro visits flu shot clinic following new $140 million bill

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro discusses affordable healthcare at a news conference at New Haven City Hall (WTNH / Kevin Pflaumer)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro visited the New Haven Health Department's flu shot clinic Wednesday afternoon to raise awareness of the upcoming flu season, to encourage people to get their flu shots and to discuss the funding she helped secure.

DeLauro advocated for the $140 million bill that was passed for flu vaccine research and development funding.

This bill comes after the deadliest flu season on record since 1976.

In Connecticut, there were 154 deaths, 3,490 hospitalizations and more than 12,000 laboratory-confirmed cases.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 900,000 people were hospitalized and 80,000 people died due to flu-related illnesses.