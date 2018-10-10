New Haven

DeLauro visits flu shot clinic following new $140 million bill

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 01:14 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 01:14 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro visited the New Haven Health Department's flu shot clinic Wednesday afternoon to raise awareness of the upcoming flu season, to encourage people to get their flu shots and to discuss the funding she helped secure.

DeLauro advocated for the $140 million bill that was passed for flu vaccine research and development funding. 

Related Content: It may only be October, but there's a flu alert

This bill comes after the deadliest flu season on record since 1976. 

In Connecticut, there were 154 deaths, 3,490 hospitalizations and more than 12,000 laboratory-confirmed cases.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 900,000 people were hospitalized and 80,000 people died due to flu-related illnesses.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center