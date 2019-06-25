2 State Police cruisers involved in crash on I-91 in Wallingford

Related: Connecticut’s Move Over law stresses safe driving

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two state police cruisers were involved in an accident on Interstate 91 northbound in Wallingford on Tuesday morning.

Connecticut State Police say that minor injuries were reported in the accident that involved two state police troopers, a police K9, who were on their way to a medical call, and another driver, just before 8 a.m.

The troopers were taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

According to the Department of Transportation, I-91 northbound was congested between exits 13 and 15 where that accident had occurred.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.