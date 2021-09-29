Dept. of Children and Families, CT’s Kid Governor celebrate Family Day

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut was celebrating Family Day on Tuesday. An event was held in New Haven where leaders from the Department of Children and Families and Connecticut’s Kid Governor came together.

The winner of a poster contest was announced. The theme of the contest this year was “What is your family’s silver living during the COVID-19 pandemic?”

The winner was Carter Wheeler from Stonington.

“I loved Carter’s poster because it’s so creative and colorful. Monopoly is my favorite game to play with my family and I love the concept of her poster,” said Reese Naughton, Kid Governor.

Tuesday also highlighted the importance of family and celebrated the diversity of families across the state.

