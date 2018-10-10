New Haven

Deputy Chief of Staff to New Haven mayor abruptly retires

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 01:37 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 01:39 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Patricia "Pattie" Lawlor, the deputy chief of staff to New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, just announced she is retiring after nearly four decades working in the mayor's office.  

Her departure comes amid criminal and internal investigations into thousands of dollars of unauthorized charges to her city credit card allegedly by a former staffer.  

Lawlor has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Lawlor spent years working in various capacities at City Hall, ultimately serving as an aide to multiple mayors.  She is affectionately known as the "Godmother of City Hall" and was honored in 2017 by the Black and Hispanic Caucus.

Reached by phone, Lawlor confirmed her last day is Oct. 17.  "Looking forward to it," she told News 8 exclusively.  "Time for me to lay back and be a grandmother."

Former mayoral aide Bianca Bowles has been charged with identity theft in connection to $13,000 in fraudulent credit card charges, according to New Haven police.
 

