NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Derby city official is facing charges in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, according to authorities.

Gino DiGiovanni turned himself in Tuesday morning and was arraigned in federal court in New Haven in the afternoon.

He faces four counts from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C. He is charged with two counts of entering restricted grounds, one count of disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds and one count of demonstrating inside the Capitol building.

Outside of Court, DiGiovanni said he didn’t do anything wrong.

“I think the evidence that will be presented that I am innocent,” he said.

His lawyer, Martin Minnella, said Giovanni “was just a man expressing his views and his political persuasion and he is not a criminal in any sense.”

DiGiovanni is a first-term alderman in the city of Derby, a member on the planning and zoning commission and is running for mayor. He is also the chair of the Derby Republican Town Committee and was endorsed by the group last month.

Minnella questioned the timing of the charges with it being so close to the primary on Sept. 12.

“It’s an opportune time, we were waiting for this at least since January,” he said. “He professes his innocence, and we welcome his day in court.”

The judge added a condition to his release requiring DiGiovanni to stay away from Washington D.C. unless he’s required to attend court. DiGiovanni is also required to hand in his passport to his attorney and his firearms to a legal gun owner or Derby police by Friday.

The current mayor of Derby, Richard Dziekan, also a Republican who is running for re-election, responded to his challenger’s arrest by saying in part, “I trust the system. He was observed allegedly violating the law and he’s been summoned to answer for that. We’ll see how it all turns out.”

The case will play out in court in Washington D.C. A remote hearing is expected within the next three weeks. If convicted on all four counts, DiGiovanni could spend up to two years in prison and pay over $100,000 in fines.