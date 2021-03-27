Derby, Ansonia brush fire extinguished near Witek Park

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple fire units in Derby and Ansonia put out a brush fire at a reservoir near Witek Park Saturday.

Fire crews were called in at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, units saw a brush fire deep in the woods on the other side of the reservoir in Ansonia. Crews then relocated to get closer to the fire, which involved a long walk while carrying their equipment.

Firefighters filled their tanks using the reservoir and worked at the fire for about an hour until it was extinguished.