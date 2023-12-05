DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A March crash in New York that killed five children from Derby has been ruled an accident, officials confirmed to News 8 on Tuesday.

Malik Smith, 16, was killed, along with 17-year-old Anthony “A.J.” Billips Jr., 12-year-old Zahnyiah Cross, 11-year-old Shawnell Cross and 8-year-old Andrew Billips. A 9-year-old riding in the hatchback/cargo area was the only survivor.

Malik Smith was driving the rental vehicle when it went off the road, hit a boulder and tree, and then caught on fire. He did not have a permit or a driver’s license.

The investigation, performed by Westchester County Police, found that no one will be charged in connection to the Hutchinson River Parkway crash.

“A forensic examination of the vehicle and the accident scene found no evidence that the vehicle had been involved in a collision that forced it off the road,” a written statement from Westchester County Police reads. “There also were no indications that the driver engaged the brakes or otherwise took any evasive action after the vehicle left the roadway. The conclusion of our detectives and our Accident Investigation Team is that the driver most likely fell asleep and that’s what caused the vehicle to go off the road.”

A toxicology report conducted on Malik Smith found that drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Westchester County Police deferred any questions regarding “family-related issues” surrounding the crash to Connecticut officials.

Since the crash, law enforcement agencies have investigated if the children had been panhandling at a mall in New Jersey. A.J. Bilips was under investigation in August 2022 for being part of a group of four children asking for food and money at Wren Kitchens in Milford. When questioned by police, he allegedly said that he was raising money for a basketball team.