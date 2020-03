DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Derby Fire department is investigating a crash on Roosevelt Drive Sunday afternoon.

Roosevelt Drive runs along the Housatonic River and Lake Zoar. According to a video a neighbor sent in to News 8, the crash occurred right along the river.

In the video of the crash, the car can be seen fully engulfed in flames.

No word yet on injuries. Fire crews have closed the road from Lakeview Ter to Cullens Hill Rd until further notice.