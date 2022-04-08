DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Derby Fire Department is investigating a fire at a Wendy’s Friday morning.

According to officials, the fire department responded to a grill fire at the Wendy’s on New Haven Avenue. Crews found grease fire under the grill with a light smoke condition.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

The department said the fire marshal is on-scene investigating and is awaiting arrival from the Health Department.

The restaurant is closed until further notice.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app