Derby flies Pride flag for first time outside City Hall

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — History was made in Derby Wednesday. For the first time ever, the Pride flag flies outside City Hall.

Mayor Richard Dziekan tells News 8 he hopes it sends a positive message.

“To show respect for our fellow residents who are gay, lesbian, that community,” he said. “We just want to show that we have respect for them, that they are part of this community and this is America. Everybody has their choice to be who they are.”

The mayor told News 8 some of his friends and relatives are part of that community.

“They are outstanding members of our community,” he said. “This is America and we have freedom. That’s why I served in the United States Air Force — to secure that freedom.”

Derby’s Cultural Commission was a driving force behind the raising of the Pride flag. It strives to promote diversity and inclusion.

