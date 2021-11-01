Derby High School to forfeit remaining football games this season

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Derby High School plans to forfeit its remaining five varsity football games this season.

A press release from the school’s athletic department Sunday said the school will forfeit its games against Oxford, Seymour, Ansonia, Gilbert and Shelton due to the current number of eligible healthy players.

The release said per CIAC guidance, they are required to forfeit games if they are unable to reschedule postponed games in good faith.

The high school will continue operating its football program until it returns for a scrimmage against Ansonia on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. This will be senior night for the senior football players and cheerleaders.

The school is also finalizing details for a second scrimmage before Thanksgiving.

