New Haven

Derby hosts Eva the Diva Bike Night Fundraiser event

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 06:04 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:03 AM EDT

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) - A News 8 shoutout to the dozens of families and bikers who got together Monday night at Valley Diner in Derby!

All the participants gathered to raise funds for 8-year-old Eva, who has ALS. She needs a new voice machine and a number of local businesses wanted to help out, so they donated items for raffles.

From the looks of it, the turnout was huge and the event a great success!

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Join us for the Capitol Report&hellip;

Join us for the Capitol Report…

On Wednesday, June 5th at 4 p.m., join News 8's Mark Davis, George Colli…

Read More »
Win a Family Prize Pack
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win a Family Prize Pack

Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center