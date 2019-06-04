Derby hosts Eva the Diva Bike Night Fundraiser event
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) - A News 8 shoutout to the dozens of families and bikers who got together Monday night at Valley Diner in Derby!
All the participants gathered to raise funds for 8-year-old Eva, who has ALS. She needs a new voice machine and a number of local businesses wanted to help out, so they donated items for raffles.
From the looks of it, the turnout was huge and the event a great success!
