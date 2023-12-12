SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) – A Derby man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Seymour, according to police.

Police said they received information in June 2023 that 49-year-old Uilton Diaz of Derby was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with the 14-year-old.

The Seymour Detective Bureau then conducted an investigation which determined that Diaz was involved in a sexual relationship with the minor. Detectives then secured a warrant and arrested Diaz.

He is now facing charges of second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

