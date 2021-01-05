Derby man dead following serious rollover crash that began on Rt. 8 in Beacon Falls and ended on train tracks

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating after a fatal rollover crash in Beacon Falls Monday.

The crash began in the area of Exit 23 on Route 8 northbound around 1 p.m.

State Police say a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Jonathan Vazquez, 24, of Derby was traveling north on Rt.8 just north of Exit 23 when it lost control and veered off the roadway off the right side and slammed into and went over a metal beam guardrail.

The car went down the embankment, crossed both travel lanes of Cold Spring Road, and continued down a second embankment. The car then flipped onto train tracks and landed on its roof.

In the process of the crash, Vazquez was ejected from the vehicle. He was brought to Waterbury Hospital by EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.

Rail transportation was halted in the area until 6 p.m. Investigation revealed no damage was caused to the tracks.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact State Police at 203-393-4200.