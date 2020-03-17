Derby mayor issues emergency declaration amid coronavirus outbreak

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Derby Mayor Richard Dziekan signed an emergency declaration for the city amid coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday.

He said the city does not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus right now.

Dziekan said the decision was made to protect residents and city workers.

“With this declaration, I also have certain latitude to manage this crisis I would normally not have, including the ability to make emergency purchases of equipment to support critical functions like the PD and other first responders,” he said in a news release.

He said Derby City Hall, the Veterans Community Center, the Senior Center and Derby Public Library will remain closed and schools will be closed until at least March 27, 2020.

All in-person, board and commission meetings will be canceled until the end of March and updates on meetings scheduled for April will be announced at a later date.

“I ask that all residents continue to be vigilant about protecting themselves and each other from the virus,” he said. “Most importantly, please avoid all unnecessary gatherings. If you must go out in public, use social distancing to limit your contact with others and wash your hands frequently. If you are feeling sick, it is highly recommended that you remain home to avoid spreading the illness. Please reach out via phone, text or email to family and friends who may live alone to make sure they are feeling ok.”

Those with questions should dial 211 or text CTCOVID to 898211.