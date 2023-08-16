Gene DiGiovanni appears to be in a crowd during the U.S. Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Derby alderman and mayoral candidate has been arrested for allegedly participating in the United States Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI identified photographs and surveillance video of Gene DiGiovanni allegedly unlawfully entering the United States Capitol building and allegedly participating in disorderly conduct.

FBI officials said DiGiovanni had been positively identified on U.S. Capitol CCTV footage. DiGiovanni was seen wearing a “DiGiovanni and Sons Construction” jacket and a red, white and blue Trump hat.

On Nov. 11, 2022, FBI New Haven ran a query of holdings for cell phones that were present inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI received a positive hit from DiGiovanni’s cellphone, and that the device was present inside the geofence on the day of the U.S. Capitol riots.

On Nov. 30, 2022, federal agents also reviewed additional photographic and video evidence of DioGivanni circumventing permanent and temporary security barriers that were manned by the United States Capitol Police, officials said.

DiGiovanni appears to be filming in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. (SOURCE: FBI)

DiGiovanni appears to inside Statuary Hall at the United States Capitol.(SOURCE: FBI)

DiGiovanni is circled in yellow on the upper West Terrance of the U.S. Capitol.(SOURCE: FBI)

DiGiovanni enters the U.S. Capitol through the Upper West Terrace doors. (SOURCE: FBI)

DiGiovanni appears to be inside the U.S. Capitol during the riots. (SOURCE: FBI)

According to the FBI, a review of open-source materials identified nineteen additional images of DiGiovanni at the riots.

DiGiovanni allegedly entered the U.S. Capitol through the West Terrace entrance at 2:20 p.m. He then proceeded to the Rotunda and Statuary Hall.

Officials said DiGiovanni appeared to be documenting his experience with a cell phone. Officials said DiGiovanni was then seen exiting the U.S. Capitol building at 2:45 p.m. from the east rotunda doors.

The FBI interviewed DiGiovanni on Jan. 10 at his home in Derby. DiGiovanni told authorities he had traveled to Washington D.C. to see former president Donald Trump’s last speech while in office.

Federal officials developed probable cause charging DiGiovanni with violating 18 U.S. Code § 1752, knowing entering a restricted building without lawful authority with the intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of government functions.

DiGiovanni was also charged with violating 40 U.S.C. § 5104, by uttering loud, threatening or abusive language on U.S. Capitol property and demonstrating at any of capitol buildings.