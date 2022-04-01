DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Derby Police Department is investigating a shooting in the city that left one German Shepherd dog injured.

On Thursday night, police located the dog at at the Derby Picnic Grove on Nutmeg Avenue. The dog, a male black and brown German Shepard, is likely between eight months and two-years-old.

He sustained at least two gunshot wounds, despite multiple shell casings located at the scene, police said. The dog’s front leg was shattered by a bullet, while another bullet is still embedded in his shoulder.

Police said the dog is not chipped, so officials are still looking for his owners.

The injured German Shepherd. Photo courtesy Lt. Justin Stanko / Derby PD

The dog is in need of surgery on his leg to remove the bullet, and costs are expected to be significant. Police said rather than offering rewards for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting, the department is instead directing inquiries to Shelton Animal Control.

Those interested in helping assist with the dog’s medical costs can reach out to animal control at (203) 924-2501.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone with information regarding the dog’s owners, or any details from the shooting, to contact the DPD at (203) 735-7811.