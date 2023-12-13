DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Derby police released four dashcam videos on Wednesday as part of a push to identify the people involved in a street takeover where fireworks were launched at officers.

The takeover happened at about 1:10 a.m. Saturday on Pershing Drive, according to police. Vehicles and people blocked the road as stunts were performed and business exits were blocked.

The crowd threw fireworks at bystanders and officers, according to police.

In videos posted on the Derby Police Department’s Facebook page, people aim laser pointers at police and shout. One video shows someone throwing a firework at a police cruiser and then running away before it went off.

Derby police are searching for people involved in a street takeover where fireworks were launched at officers. (Source: Derby Police Department)

The Derby takeover was one of a handful that happened over the weekend. In North Haven, more than 1,500 vehicles took over Universal Drive on Saturday, trapping shoppers in parking lots and backing up Interstate 91 for more than a mile.

At the same time in Shelton, about 500 vehicles tried taking over a part of Research Drive, but were stopped by security at business parking lots, according to police. When the group tried to use different parking lots, police would break up the group before it could assemble.

The group then went to North Haven, Orange, Derby and back to Shelton.

Officers have also released dashcam footage of a Saturday street takeover in Milford.