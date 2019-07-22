Derby school official facing child pornography charges

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Derby school official has been charged with possession of child porn.

According to judicial tecords, 51-year-old David Nardone of New Haven was charged back in May. The arrest warrant shows his wife alerted police after she found the child porn on a computer.

The Valley Independent reports Nardone no longer works for the Derby school system. Nardone’s lawyer says he denies the accusations.

