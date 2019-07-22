Breaking News
Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Derby school official facing child pornography charges

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Derby school official has been charged with possession of child porn.

According to judicial tecords, 51-year-old David Nardone of New Haven was charged back in May. The arrest warrant shows his wife alerted police after she found the child porn on a computer.

The Valley Independent reports Nardone no longer works for the Derby school system. Nardone’s lawyer says he denies the accusations.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss