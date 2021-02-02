Derby-Shelton bridge to be renovated, add pedestrian and bicycle-friendly gateway

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Derby-Shelton bridge will soon be renovated, according to officials.

The state awarded a $6-million contract for the project at the end of January. It will create public space along the bridge and provide a gateway that will be pedestrian and bicycle-friendly. Lighting will also be enhanced.

A second lane will be added for traffic heading into Derby.

“That will allow people to really use the vista to enjoy the downtown, enjoy the river, and it connects to Naugatuck River Greenway in Derby with the Shelton River Walk,” explained Rick Dunne of Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments.

The current bridge’s old deck is crumbling. It was built by the Army before WWI to get tanks across the river.

Construction is set to start by January and scheduled to be finished by the end of 2023.

