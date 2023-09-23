NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven detectives arrested a Derby teenager Friday for his involvement in eight burglaries since the beginning of the year.

19-year-old Collin Howard was part of a burglary crew that committed crimes throughout the state using stolen cars, police said.

According to police, the group often stole the cars by breaking into different car dealerships.

After getting the vehicles, the crew would burglarize local businesses, stealing from safes, ATMs, cash registers and more, detectives said.

Police already arrested another member of this burglary group, Quadele Vickers, in August for his involvement in these crimes.

The North Haven Police Department said Howard was charged with multiple offenses for burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal mischief and larceny.

Howard was arraigned today at Meriden Superior Court and held on a $525,000 bond.

Police and detectives are still investigating these burglaries.