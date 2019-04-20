Details on New Haven officer-involved shooting expected to be released next week Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A new development regarding the police-involved shooting in New Haven earlier this week.

Officials expect to release details about the shooting to the public next week.

Some of that information will include body cam video. A police officer from Hamden and an officer from Yale opened fire on a couple in a car early Tuesday.

They believed they were connected to an armed robbery. The female passenger was shot, but is expected to be ok. Her boyfriend was not injured.

Both officers have been placed on leave.