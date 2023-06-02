NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The developer of the building that partially collapsed on Lafayette Street in New Haven is behind several other luxury apartment properties in the elm city and Hartford.

Eight people were injured in the partial collapse, two critically, according to city officials.

The developer is called RMS Companies, and the building will be a luxury apartment complex called 188 Lafayette.

“It’s a 112-unit residential building. There are three levels of parking garages, and then above that seven stories of residential,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

RMS Companies owns more than 30 apartment buildings in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

RMS Companies president and CEO Randy Salvatore had no comment following Friday’s incident.

News 8 has spoken extensively with Salvatore in the past about his development of the City Crossing area of New Haven. Salvatore is also the developer behind the massive North Crossing development in Hartford.

According to paperwork filed in late 2021 with the New Haven City Plan Department, construction broke ground in July of 2022 and is scheduled to finish in June of next year. Mayor Elicker said Friday the city has already started its review to ensure the permit process was done properly.

What do rescue efforts look like for a building collapse?

“Typically, on a site like this that is complex and they have a concrete pour, a third-party inspection company is on site and we’re reviewing that as well,” he said.

City Leaders said Friday they have inspected the Lafayette Street site multiple times since construction started.