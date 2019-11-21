Developers submit applications for downtown Derby project

(WTNH) — Plans for a new development in downtown Derby are moving forward. Developers submitted applications to the city Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday night.

The project would include more than 200 apartments in two buildings on Factory Street. They would have amenities like a pool, indoor golf simulator and library. There would also be a space for shops and restaurants.

Developers hope their applications are approved by January. Construction could start late next year.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.