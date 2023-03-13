A map of where a meteor appeared in the sky on March 11, 2023. (Source: NASA)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sky watchers were in for a surprise Saturday evening when a meteor lit up the Connecticut sky.

The meteor was seen across the northeast at about 8 p.m., according to NASA. More than 70 eyewitnesses in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont reported the fireball.

The meteor was first spotted 53 miles above Oscawana Lake in New York, according to NASA. It then went southeast at 51,000 miles an hour before disintegrating above Milford.