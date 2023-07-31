WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal court judge granted a motion to delay the start of a former state representative’s prison sentence due to the expected birth of his child.

Michael DiMassa was sentenced to 27 months behind bars in May for stealing more than $1.2 million of West Haven’s COVID-19 relief money. The 32-year-old will also serve five years of unsupervised release and must pay nearly $866,000 in restitution.

Judge Omar A. Williams granted the motion, delaying the beginning of his sentence from Monday until Sept. 7 to travel to Texas, where his wife, Lauren DiMassa, is behind bars and expected to give birth.

Lauren DiMassa was also convicted for her role in the scheme. She is serving her sentence in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be released on Nov. 21, according to a June 27 motion filed by Michael DiMassa’s lawyer, John Gulash. In that motion, Gulash said she was expected to give birth within two to four weeks.

“Defendant may travel to Texas in the event his wife, Lauren Knox (DiMassa), suffers a medical emergency related to her pregnancy or upon going into labor,” an item on DiMassa’s case docket read. “Ultimately, he may travel there for the purpose of returning the infant to Connecticut.”

He is required to submit any travel plans to the probation officer, the order states.

DiMassa conspired with his wife, former city employee John Bernardo and business owner John Trasacco in the scheme.