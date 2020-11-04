HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden has been closed indefinitely after COVID violations, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the business, located at 940 Dixwell Ave., for a fight.

Upon arrival, officers could not enter the parking lot due to numerous parked cars.

Police estimate 500 people were on scene and were not wearing face masks or social distancing.

According to a report, it took five officers 30 minutes to clear the lot and did not locate those involved in the alleged fight.

RELATED: New Haven health dept. raids, shuts down Anthony’s Ocean View for allegedly violating COVID restrictions, holding large party

The department contacted the Quinnipiack Valley Health District (QVHD) to report the violations. Subsequently, Dixwell Social Lounge was issued four citations including:

Failing to ensure that customers are wearing masks, except when dining.

Failing to ensure customers remain 6 feet apart from each other.

Permitting a large gathering inside establishment.

Permitting a public health nuisance on your property.

On Wednesday, the QVHD issued a cease and desist order and the business was closed indefinitely.