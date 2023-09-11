NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Is your loved one missing? Connecticut State Police want your DNA.

Here’s what happens: When unidentified human remains are found, police send a DNA sample into the Combined DNA Index System database (also known as CODIS). If a family member already has a sample in the database, then police could see a possible DNA connection. If there isn’t a “hit,” then the family member’s sample will remain in the system in case remains are found in the future.

The DNA donation drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the main entrance of the University of New Haven, according to an announcement from state police. The drive is meant to for family members who have not already submitted a DNA sample into the missing person database.

The drive is for the parents, siblings and children of missing persons. If you haven’t reported a family member missing who is unaccounted for, Connecticut State Police urge you to do so.

The DNA samples will only be used to identify those unidentified remains, according to police.