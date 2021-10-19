Dog dies in apartment complex fire on Bradley Avenue in Waterbury

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire in an apartment complex on Bradley Avenue killed a dog and potentially left 18 people displaced Tuesday afternoon.

According to Waterbury Police, the fire happened in Building One of Bradley Gardens, the apartment complex located at 222 Bradley Avenue. Waterbury’s Fire Marshall told News 8 the call came in around 2:20 p.m. The fire started on the first floor and traveled up to the third floor.

The fire marshall said there were no human injuries reported.

Most residents will be allowed back in the building except for those whose units were impacted by the fire. Waterbury Police’s Public Information Officer Robert Davis said 18 people may be displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were affected.

Waterbury Fire Department is currently investigating the fire.

Several roads in the area will be closed as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Eli Whitney Technical High School administration holding meeting after allegations of sexual harassment from students

News /

Dog dies in apartment complex fire on Bradley Avenue in Waterbury

News /

One child bitten, others scratched by dog during recess at Lincoln-Basset School in New Haven

News /

Gas prices on the rise across the state

News /

Second arrest made in May double shooting in Hamden

News /

Protesters stage sit-in during Gov. Lamont's visit to Gateway Community College

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss