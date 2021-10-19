Dog dies in apartment complex fire on Bradley Avenue in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire in an apartment complex on Bradley Avenue killed a dog and potentially left 18 people displaced Tuesday afternoon.

According to Waterbury Police, the fire happened in Building One of Bradley Gardens, the apartment complex located at 222 Bradley Avenue. Waterbury’s Fire Marshall told News 8 the call came in around 2:20 p.m. The fire started on the first floor and traveled up to the third floor.

The fire marshall said there were no human injuries reported.

Most residents will be allowed back in the building except for those whose units were impacted by the fire. Waterbury Police’s Public Information Officer Robert Davis said 18 people may be displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were affected.

Waterbury Fire Department is currently investigating the fire.

Several roads in the area will be closed as the investigation continues.