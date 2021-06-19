Dog found sunburnt, emaciated behind Walmart in Branford

New Haven

by: Gina D'Amico

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owners of a dog that was found abandoned behind Walmart Thursday evening.

Officials report the dog was sunburnt, emaciated, dehydrated, and scared. The dog is suffering from serious burns to the face and paws after being left outside for an unknown amount of time.

Authorities describe the dog as an unneutered male, about 20-25lbs underweight, no microchip, no collar, and is grey and white.

Anyone who has information or has seen this dog is asked to call 203-315-4125.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Bullet hits New Haven church on Goffe Street after shots fired incident

News /

Two injured in separate New Haven shootings

News /

Waterbury firefighters working to put out hot spots after condo complex fire

News /

Live Music, Shows, and Entertainment Venues Saved with the Help of SBA

News /

University of New Haven to require COVID vaccination by August

News /

New Haven Board of Ed. members comment on the transfer of former principal accused of using racial slur

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss