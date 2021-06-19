Dog found sunburnt, emaciated behind Walmart in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owners of a dog that was found abandoned behind Walmart Thursday evening.

Officials report the dog was sunburnt, emaciated, dehydrated, and scared. The dog is suffering from serious burns to the face and paws after being left outside for an unknown amount of time.

Authorities describe the dog as an unneutered male, about 20-25lbs underweight, no microchip, no collar, and is grey and white.

Anyone who has information or has seen this dog is asked to call 203-315-4125.