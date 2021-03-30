Dog missing for 5 days rescued from cliff by fire crews

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: ValleyIndy.org

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A dog that was missing for five days was rescued from a cliff at Laurel Lime Ridge Tuesday by emergency crews.

Great Hill Hose Company was requested Tuesday at about 10:21 a.m. to respond for an animal rescue in the rear of 222 Roosevelt Drive.

Once on scene, crews found that a dog, “Charlie” who had been missing for five days, was stuck on a cliff face about 150 feet up.

  • Credit: ValleyIndy.org
  • Credit: Great Hill Hose Co.
  • Credit: Great Hill Hose Co.
  • Credit: Great Hill Hose Co.
  • Credit: Great Hill Hose Co.

Mutual aid from Oxford and Hamden fire departments were requested.

Once initial crews hiked into Laurel Lime Ridge and reached the cliff, it was estimated that “Charlie” was located another 150 feet vertically below their initial estimation.

Hamden Fire provided a technical rope rescue team, and Oxford Fire responded with gators to help navigate through the woods.

A member of Hamden Fire went over the edge of the cliff and was able to reach “Charlie.”

The pup was safely secured and lowered down. The dog was greeted by their owners and veterinarians.

The operation took about four hours to execute.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Police: Hamden suspect of 2013 sexual assault arrested

News /

VIDEO: ATM pulled off wall with chain inside New Haven deli burglarized several times in just over a month

News /

VIDEO: ATM pulled off wall with chain inside New Haven deli burglarized several times in over a month

News /

Naugatuck Valley COVID

News /

Ansonia, Derby, Seymour schools remote learning Monday due to school staff, bus driver shortage

News /

New Haven To-Go promotion offering $20.21 meals coming back this week

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss