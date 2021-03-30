Dog missing for 5 days rescued from cliff by fire crews

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A dog that was missing for five days was rescued from a cliff at Laurel Lime Ridge Tuesday by emergency crews.

Great Hill Hose Company was requested Tuesday at about 10:21 a.m. to respond for an animal rescue in the rear of 222 Roosevelt Drive.

Once on scene, crews found that a dog, “Charlie” who had been missing for five days, was stuck on a cliff face about 150 feet up.

Credit: ValleyIndy.org

Mutual aid from Oxford and Hamden fire departments were requested.

Once initial crews hiked into Laurel Lime Ridge and reached the cliff, it was estimated that “Charlie” was located another 150 feet vertically below their initial estimation.

Hamden Fire provided a technical rope rescue team, and Oxford Fire responded with gators to help navigate through the woods.

A member of Hamden Fire went over the edge of the cliff and was able to reach “Charlie.”

The pup was safely secured and lowered down. The dog was greeted by their owners and veterinarians.

The operation took about four hours to execute.