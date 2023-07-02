NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Animal Control (NAC) was contacted Sunday for a report of a dog that had allegedly jumped from a moving vehicle on Route 8.

The call came in at approximately 1:35 p.m. according to NAC.

The vehicle that the dog came out of is described as an older model, burgundy sedan. The vehicle did not stop, said NAC.

NAC said the incident caused two, two car accidents on the highway in the area of exit 26, northbound.

The NAC drove the dog to a veterinarian hospital where she is in stable condition with a head injury. She is being held overnight for supportive care and monitoring.

The dog is approximately three to five years old. She is not microchipped.

The NAC is requesting anyone that may have information as to the owner to please contact their agency at NaugatuckAnimalControl@gmail.com, or Naugatuck Police Department at 203.729.5222.

Please refer to Naugatuck Case: 23-1343