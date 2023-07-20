NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A large police presence responded to County Street and Goffe Street after a domestic assault suspect was found in a stolen car, according to authorities.

The dispute started around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. A man and an “intimate partner” were involved in a situation in which there were injuries and the man showed a handgun, according to police. There were no shots fired at that point.

The man, later identified as 40-year-old Jason Randolph of New Haven, stole his partner’s car. Officers identified the car at around 7 p.m. and followed it to the corner of County Street and Goffe Street in New Haven.

Officers demanded Randolph to exit the vehicle, but he refused. Police believed he had a gun in the car and removed everyone from the surrounding area.

Randolph was seen reaching down inside the car and continued to ignore commands from authorities, leading to a partial SWAT team response.

Negotiators on scene eventually persuaded Randolph to safely exit the car. Randolph had outstanding warrants from prior arrests, and the gun involved in the earlier incident has not yet been located.

Randolph is now in custody of the New Haven Police Department.