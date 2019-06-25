Breaking News
Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
Live Now
Press conference on Cape Cod tornado, aerial footage of damage

Domestic stabbing in New Haven under investigation: Police

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Haven police are investigating a stabbing on Tuesday. 

News 8 has confirmation from the New Haven Police Department that a stabbing took place on Catherine Way. Sources say the incident was a domestic situation. 

One person suffered stab wounds to the shoulder and leg and are expected to be okay. Police say alcohol may be involved. 

No other details have been confirmed. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss