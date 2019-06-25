Domestic stabbing in New Haven under investigation: Police

New Haven police are investigating a stabbing on Tuesday.

News 8 has confirmation from the New Haven Police Department that a stabbing took place on Catherine Way. Sources say the incident was a domestic situation.

One person suffered stab wounds to the shoulder and leg and are expected to be okay. Police say alcohol may be involved.

No other details have been confirmed.

