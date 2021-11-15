Dominican Friars announce relocation to Albertus Magnus College campus after leaving New Haven’s St. Mary’s Church

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s new information about the Dominican Friars leaving New Haven’s Saint Mary’s Church after more than 135 years of service.

The community will relocate to the Albertus Magnus College Campus on December 1 as an initial new home for the Friars remaining in New Haven.

The move will allow the Dominican community to remain in New Haven and offers the potential for deeper engagement within the college community. The Friars are being forced to leave St. Mary’s Church as part of a broader consolidation plan by the Hartford Archdiocese.

