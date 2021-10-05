Dominican friars to leave St. Mary’s Church in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In January 2022, parochial oversight of St. Mary’s Church and Priory in New Haven will return to the Archdiocese of Hartford.

The church has been run by the Dominican friars of the Province of Saint Joseph for 135 years.

The change comes as a response to the request of the Archbishop of Hartford, who is currently working on a reconfiguration of the Catholic churches in New Haven, according to a press release from Fr. Jordan Lenaghan Tuesday.

“After more than a century of service to the people of Saint Mary’s Church, surrendering the parish to the Archdiocese is disappointing. Though we would have liked to continue serving in the Archdiocese of Hartford, the pastoral ministries we accept must not only be of benefit to the local church, but must also allow us to live fully our form of religious life and to serve in ways which allow our charism to flourish,” said Very Reverend Kenneth Letoile OP, prior provincial of the Dominican Province of Saint Joseph.

St. Mary’s Church is where the funerals for New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. and New Haven Police Officer Joshua Castellano were held.

Fr. Lenaghan said friars will continue to minister in the local area. Friars remain working for the Knights of Columbus, Albertus Magnus College and Quinnipiac University. They will also continue providing chaplains for the Monastery of Our Lady of Grace in Guilford.