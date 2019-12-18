Closings
Don Vaccaro foundation donates winter clothing for less-fortunate children in New Haven

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big donation Tuesday in New Haven. The South Windsor-based Don Vaccaro Foundation donated winter clothing to first Calvary Baptist Church for children in-need.

Reverend Boise Kimber of First Calvary told News 8 “Community kids will benefit from coats, hats, boots, gloves. Brand new stuff.”

“When you hear the different people and they smile and they’re happy and saying ‘thank you,’ you really understand the need being fulfilled.”

– Bruce V. Morris, Ticket Network

More clothes will be donated to groups in Hartford, Avon, Bridgeport, and Norwalk.

New Haven

