CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Bringing healthcare directly into communities is more important than ever. Thanks to the generosity of Trinity Health of New England, Chesprocott Health District has a newer ambulance to help them do just that.

The ambulance that once transported many patients to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury will now help serve Cheshire, Prospect, and Wolcott.

“Today is a dream come true,” said Maura Esposito, Chesprocott Health District’s health director.

“Many vehicles end up in a scrapyard in their retirement,” said David Koscuk, the president of Trinity Health of New England EMS. “We’re pleased to be able to continue its life here at Chesprocott Health District with its new mission.”

Esposito is thrilled to be the beneficiary of this vehicle that will be refurbished and given a new purpose.

The pandemic revealed a new need for local health districts.

“What we really lacked was a sound resource of moving our resources of supplies, material, from place to place,” Esposito said.

The health district wants to do more pop-up COVID-19-related events and other types of health screenings — bringing healthcare directly to the community.

“We are going to be getting this vehicle up and ready so that we can get going, and we have grandiose ideas, especially when we have all of our flu clinics coming up,” Esposito said.

It’s a donation that proves to be a win-win for many people.

“As we continue to transition out of the pandemic, it’s always rewarding to have a good story such as this where we can take a resource that otherwise would not have been utilized in any other manner and put it to great use,” Koscuk said.

Trinity Health of New England was more than happy to help the health district fulfill their needs, and their EMS director says they may be open to helping again in the future.