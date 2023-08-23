MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden students are about to get help with going back to school — two fire trucks’ worth of it.

Firefighters from Local 1148 packed enough donated school supplies on Wednesday to fill the vehicles.

“It means a lot for the families,” said Ryan Gihuly, the Local 1148 chair of the Back-to-School Expo. “A lot of people and kids depend on it. We see kids and families on their worst days at emergencies. This is a really positive day. All the kids are excited about the upcoming school year. The parents are happy, and then the kids rely on it.”

Achieve Financial Credit Union and its members donated the supplies.

The supplies will be given out on Friday at the city’s Back-to-School Expo. The items will go to help more than 1,000 Meriden students.