HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been just over a week since a fire gutted a Hamden apartment building, displacing 60 residents. Help from the community came pouring in right away. Those donations were distributed Tuesday to the people who lost so much.

How much do people care about the Hamden fire victims? Heaps and mounds, as measured by the donations that poured into the Keefe Community Center. They kept getting more and more.

“And guess what? We’ve got even more than more donations since we’ve talked last,” Sharon Jones of the Keefe Community Center said.

It started within hours of the Valentine’s Day fire that destroyed the entire apartment building on Warner Street. Dozens of people like Patrona Stewart lost everything they had.

“When I got to the place, looking at the fire, I was like, ‘Oh my God, is this really happening?'” remembered Stewart.

When News 8 spoke to Stewart a week ago, she told us it was just stuff that was lost. Stuff that is now being replaced. People and organizations started dropping off supplies, and they kept coming.

“Over the weekend, the Keefe Center was closed, but we had to open up because people were dropping off donations at the door,” Jones said.

The overwhelming generosity is the bright spot in what has been a tough week for people like Emma Karg. A week ago, she said losing her home was like “living a nightmare.”

Like many of her neighbors, she spent the week in a hotel arranged by the town.

“And just finally accepting that this had happened and finally just grieving the loss and everything along those lines,” said Karg today.

Now she and some 60 of her neighbors are all getting new clothes, shoes, and supplies.

“Just to see so much generosity within the community is just outstanding,” Karg said. “I have not seen this before. This is my first time walking into something like this. Just to see all the generosity and all the goodwill and good hearts of people.”

“This is the beginning,” said Stewart. “This is the beginning of a brand new start. Clean slate. Look at it from that angle.”

It is clear they collected more donations than needed for the people impacted by this fire, so they will donate whatever is left over to others in need, like the victims of Monday’s fire in East Haven that displaced 20 people.

No one was seriously injured in the blaze on Warner Street, according to town officials. The Hamden Fire Department and state police are investigating the cause of the fire.