A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Door Dash driver was shot on Wednesday morning in New Haven, according to police.

Police said officers were dispatched to Yale New Haven Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim.

Police said the victim had been delivering for Door Dash at 3:30 a.m. when he was approached by unknown individuals who attempted to steal his vehicle.

During the confrontation, the victim sustained a gunshot wound. Police said despite his injuries, the victim drove back home to West Haven and called the police.

Police said the victim had been shot in Fair Haven at the intersection of Ferry Street and Pierpont Street.

The New Haven Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).