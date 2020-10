ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were shot in Ansonia early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the scene on West Main Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

A 26-year-old man was found in a municipal parking lot shot multiple times. He is listed in serious but stable condition.

The second victim, a 24-year-old man, was treated for a single gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.

The Ansonia Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 203-735-1885.