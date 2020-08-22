Investigation underway after double stabbing near New Haven Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a double stabbing in downtown New Haven.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. near the New Haven Green.

Police and fire crews were called to the bus stop at Chapel Street and Temple Street after reports of a stabbing.

Two victims were taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old New Haven woman sustained multiple stab wounds, and a 29-year-old New Haven man was stabbed in the back.

The unidentified victims are said to be in critical but stable condition.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Those with information are asked to call the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

