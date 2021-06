MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a car crashed into a utility pole Saturday morning.

Police confirm the accident happened on Broad Street in the area of Gale Ave. Broad Street will be closed as crews make repairs.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of injuries.

