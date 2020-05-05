Downtown New Haven business district a ghost town after Yale Univ. community sent home amid pandemic

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A once-booming restaurant scene in downtown New Haven has a new look amid the COVID-19 pandemic: stacked up chairs and empty tables.

Colleen O’Connor with Arethusa Farm Dairy told News 8 Tuesday, “It’s a little sad to see all the businesses closed down and not a lot of people walking around.”

Kiko Wong, another business owner downtown, adding, “I just don’t think it’s a sustainable business model when people are afraid to eat out.”

When Yale students left town and non-essential businesses closed, restaurant owners had to make major decisions. 

Wong said, “Most of the students are gone and most of the students that were staying at the colleges are gone as well”

Peter Vouras, another business owner told News 8 he had to temporarily close his New Haven location, explaining, “The bar next to us is closed. The whole block is like a ghost town.”

Wong added, “It’s a saddening thing to see. I think that there is a strong reliance on the Yale community and with so many undergrads gone it was just the natural thing to happen.”

“Some restaurants tried to stay open for takeout but it wasn’t meeting their bottom line,” O’Connor added. “We are not getting as much business as we did before. And we cut it down to a skeleton crew. We also have limited hours. And we had to let some of the part-time people go on furlough.”

Restaurants in New Haven should be booming this time of year. It’s almost graduation week for Yale and universities in surrounding towns.

O’Connor explained, “We should be packed with parents and students and kids running all over and look we don’t see that at all.”

Claire’s, a popular hang out for college students, is not open for business. 

“Normally there would be notes in the window,” O’Conner said. “Claire always puts ‘good luck’ or ‘congratulations’ to all the graduates in the window. The signs are not even here this year.” 

Barbara Endres, a New Haven resident added, “I just hope at one point they are all back and that enough people will come out.”

