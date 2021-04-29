Downtown New Haven to host spring activities beginning in May

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven is celebrating the warmer weather with more downtown spring activities in May.

The Shops at Yale are hosting their inaugural Window Art Stroll & Contest, which includes “summer-themed” artwork on 30 storefronts in downtown that are painted by local artists on May 15.

If you’re looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, the Shops at Yale not only have unique gift options but also are holding a contest through May 5 where one mom could win $500 in gift cards to idiom Boutique, lululemon, Shiana Hair and Pacifico Restaurant.

If that’s not enough incentive to go downtown, you’ll also receive a free cookie in May and free two-hour parking throughout the summer if you spend $25 at any retailer next month.

For those looking to spend more time outside, the Town Green Special Services District is activating outdoor experiences in downtown that include Movies in the Plaza every Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Ping Pong in the Plaza every Friday evening.

If you’re hungry, there’s al fresco dining on the Orange Street and College Street Promenades that features local murals, architectural views and shopping opportunities.

“These are thoughtful, meaningful activations designed to bring folks into downtown and bolster small business,” said Bruno A. Baggetta, Acting Director for MNHI. “The city offer countless opportunities to visit, explore and take advantage of being outside.”

This spring also marks the return of the annual International Festival of Arts and Ideas, which kicks off May 14 and running through June 27. This year’s festival will include over 200 virtual and in-person events, most of which are free.

