Dozens gather outside of Yale president's home calling for justice after officer-involved shooting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Tim Clune/WTNH) [ + - ] Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A crowd has gathered outside of Yale President Peter Salovey's New Haven home on Wednesday evening.

Members of People Against Police Brutality are at the house on Hillhouse Avenue chanting that they want justice after an officer-involved shooting took place in New Haven early Tuesday.

Police said Officer Devin Eaton with the Hamden Police Department and a Yale police officer caught up with a vehicle believed to be involved in armed robbery.

Ofc. Eaton then opened fire on the vehicle.

Related Content: Hamden officer involved in shooting placed on administrative leave

Passenger Stephanie Washington was struck in the face, but is expected to be okay.

Following the incident, demonstrations have taken place and the mayors and police chiefs of the two communities have met and discussed the situation.

Ofc. Eaton has been placed on administrative leave.

Yale President Peter Salovey released a statement Wednesday evening addressed to the Yale community that said in part, "Our relief that the young woman who was shot did not suffer life-threatening injuries must not signal closure, but rather an opening: now is the time for all of us—city residents, their elected leaders, community organizers, and the Yale community—to come together."

The statement went on to say, "As is standard protocol...the Yale police officer involved in this incident has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation." The Yale officer has not yet been identified.

Yale's full statement can be read here.

Web Extra: Activists march to Yale President's house to protest the officer-involved shooting