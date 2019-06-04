Dozens of Girl Scouts receive highest award in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Dozens of local Girl Scouts were celebrated this weekend for earning the highest award in Girl Scouting.

The 77 Girl Scout Gold Award recipients gathered at the ceremony in Hamden on Sunday to recognize their accomplishments.

To get the award, the girls -- who are in grades 9 through 12 -- had to spend at least 80 hours on a community-impact project.

Nationally, only six percent of older girl scouts earn the Gold Award.

