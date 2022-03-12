MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than one hundred people gathered on Saturday to surprise a Shelton music teacher: flash mob style.

The celebration took place at the CT Post Mall in Milford.

video courtesy Lauren Lyngar

Lee Walkup, a retired elementary school music teacher, has worked in the Shelton school system for over 30 years. He is described as a “great man and teacher.”

Walkup, along with retired music educator Fred Rossomando, have signed on to support music education in Connecticut schools by co-directing the non-profit organization Horns For Kids, Inc. The organization accepts donations of new and gently-used instruments to distribute to deserving music school programs across the state.

In addition to Horns For Kids, Walkup and Rossomando also operate Grace Recording Studio, Inc. out of Hamden.