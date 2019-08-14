Dozens rally in support of Sanctuary City Ordinance

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is a welcoming city and embraces the sanctuary city approach for those coming from other countries, but this is an unofficial “status” and Unidad Latina en Accion wants this to change. They want New Haven to become an official sanctuary city by law.

Laurence Grotheer, the New Haven city spokesman said, “As I understand it, New Haven is considered a sanctuary city but there is nothing codified to memorialize that as a proper term.” Unidad Latina en Accion said immigrants will feel more secure if it becomes law.

Erick Sarmiento with Unidad Latina en Accion told News 8, “It’s not official. It’s not a law and the reason we want it to be a law is just for the future.”

This push comes after immigration authorities rounded up hundreds of workers in a massive sweep in Mississippi.

Sarmiento added, “This is the whole thing that’s making us hurry getting this done because you know, in Mississippi 600 people got separated.”

The group also wants an update to a policy that’s more than a decade old, by requiring all city employees,​ not just police, to adopt a “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, Don’t Arrest” approach to immigration enforcement.

Grotheer added, “Since 2006, the New Haven police department has built into its general orders provisions to not inquire about immigration status that is again to help new arrivals feel comfortable to help them feel safe.”

Sarmiento said city workers should abide by the same policies as police officers. He said, “If I got to the City Hall to do anything like paying some taxes.”

